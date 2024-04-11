Battle for a coach unfolds on X: Kentucky man has fun with TV star on social media

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tyler Holman had no clue what would happen after responding to a tweet about Chip Gaines.

Holman claimed he did not know the well-known “Fixer Uppers” star on HGTV, so when Chip saw that comment on “X,” he told Tyler to ask his mom.

Tyler did, and we’ll get to what transpired as a result, but first, some background: Gaines (and his wife Joanna) are Baylor University graduates who are close friends with their head men’s basketball coach, Scott Drew. Drew was rumored to be Kentucky’s top choice to replace John Calipari, who left on Wednesday to become the coach at Arkansas. Mr. Gaines was vocal about keeping Drew in Waco, and that’s when Tyler chimed in. (Drew has since decided to remain with Baylor).

“I thought it was all in good fun,” Holman said from the Rockcastle County public school he works for.

Turns out it was good fun.

Holman shared text messages between him and his mother on X, and she indicated she knew of Gaines. Gaines replied by telling Holman he’d be sending his mother some gifts. Gaines and his wife have turned the popular television series into a multi-media powerhouse, using their skills and influence to rebuild and refurbish large sections of Waco, Texas.

“His assistant messaged me, and we talked back and forth,” Holman explained. “She got my mom’s address, and they are sending her some stuff,” he continued.

Holman then decided to give the Gaines couple a look.

“I may have thrown on a couple of shows last night just to see what he’s like, and I have to admit, he’s a pretty cool dude,” he said.

Some positive usage of the “X” app was displayed during a coaching search that impacted at least two cities and universities.

“I know who Chip Gaines is now,” Holman joked.

