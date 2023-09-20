Behind-the-vines at Talon Winery during harvest season

(LEX 18) — When we think of the fall harvest season, produce like pumpkins and apples typically comes to mind. But what about grapes for wine?

You'll find them at the vines at Talon Winery on Tates Creek Road in Lexington.

Before the grapes hit your glass, they're harvested here, where workers handpick the entire vineyard. Depending on the growing season, it can take days or weeks to complete it. On Wednesday's to-do list a type of grape called Crimson Cabernet.

"You can grow some really intriguing varieties that a lot of people have not usually had," said head winemaker William Mullett.

While Kentucky is known for bourbon, the wine industry is growing too. Wineamerica.org says there are close to 70 wineries across the Commonwealth, with an economic output of more than $1.6 billion.

At Talon, some workers are newer to this process, like Tim Whelan, who started two years ago and says he's learned a lot about winemaking.

"At the end we collect all of them, we weigh them, we stack them, we put stuff on them," he told LEX 18. "We throw them into the compressor, grinder, whatever it is. It spits out all the little vines, connects them to the big vat. I thought, 'Oh, I'll make wine.' It's pretty cool."

Wine connoisseurs won't be able to try this year's harvest for a while. It will be about two years before the wine is ready to drink.

But Patsy Jones says it's worth the wait. She's picked grapes at Talon for years, a delicious job that keeps her returning for each harvest.

"Sitting down and getting you a glass of wine, shake it around and put it in your mouth and wash it around, you feel like you're in heaven," she said.

According to Mullett, this year was a lighter growing season. He blames that on drought combined with heavy rain.

That means Wednesday was the last chance to pick grapes at Talon this season, but they will need workers again next year.

For more information about Talon and its tasting room, visit talonwine.com.