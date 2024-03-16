Berea beds delivered to homes in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Kids in Madison County received beds today thanks to a bed building event in Berea last week.

A group of students at Berea Community Middle School worked with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) to organize the bed build, which involved volunteers putting together pieces and constructing 30 bed frames.

Today, SHP delivered the frames and completed the assembly of 15 beds, bringing them to homes in communities around Madison County.

“There’s a lot of people in the world,” said volunteer Nick Killin, “especially children and the elderly, who need soft places to sleep.”

The bed delivery effort of this crew, led by SHP chapter co-president Kevin Thornsberry, was just one of the groups spread across the county delivering the beds.

At this house, a fairly new building, Kimberly Underwood shared why she wanted to get these beds for her kids.

“You know, we don’t worry so much about us, but we worry about getting our kids up off the floor.”

While the beds came together, Underwood kept her kids out of their bedrooms until the time came for the big reveal.

Five-year-old Sammy went to his room first. He had a bunk bed to share, with a big gasp when he walked through the doorway to see his bed sheets decorated with gaming designs.

“How do I climb up?” Eli asked, and Kevin Thornsberry went in to show the way.

When Sammy’s six-year-old brother Eli saw the bunk bed, he immediately turned and ran to his room, leaping onto his new bed and curling up in the Paw Patrol sheets.

When Kevin walked into his room, Eli said, “It’s so cozy.”

“It’s cozy?” Thornsberry replied. "That’s what we want to hear.”

“It meant everything,” Kim Underwood shared, sitting on one of the beds with her boys. “Everything, to see them so excited, I never thought I’d see kids so excited about beds. But they are so happy, they’ve been talking about this for weeks.”

With 15 beds delivered, Sleep in Heavenly Peace still has 15 more in stock. Thornsberry told us they are always looking for partners to build more beds, and volunteers for bed delivery are always welcome as well. To learn more, click here.