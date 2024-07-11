Berea man wanted in connection to February crash that killed 25-year-old

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Berea man is wanted in connection to a February crash that killed a 25-year-old.

Kentucky State Police is requesting the public's assistance in finding 44-year-old Curtis D. Jackson of Berea.

Jackson was involved in a crash on February 19 of this year on Mt. Vernon Road that killed motorcyclist Jeffrey L. Crowe.

After an investigation, a warrant was released for Jackson's arrest. He is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI 2nd offense, and other offenses.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or submit an anonymous tip here.