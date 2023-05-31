Watch Now
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff to honor Scott County deputy

Posted at 10:19 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 10:33:18-04

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, June 1, in honor of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

Deputy Conley was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday, May 22, during a traffic stop on I-75.

He served four years as a deputy sheriff of the Scott County Sheriff's Office and prior, served eight years in the U.S. Army.

In 2020 and 2022, Conley earned the Governor's Award for impaired driving enforcement.

Funeral services for Conley will take place on Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 1.

Gov. Beshear encourages Kentuckians to join in this tribute.

