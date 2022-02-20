Best dressed athletes at 2022 Winter Olympics

If “dress for success” was an Olympic event, these athletes would all win gold.

From stars like Nathan Chen and Elana Meyers Taylor to the athletes who just had a blast showing up in their shiny wardrobe, here’s a look at the best dressed athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Nathan Chen’s golden moment, assisted by Vera Wang

When you’re being dressed by legendary fashion designer Vera Wang, it’s hard to lose.

Chen skated to gold in the individual event wearing a galaxy-printed, athletic stretch top designed by Wang, who has also put together costumes for several other Olympic skaters.

“When you get the chance to dress an Olympian in a sport you so adore, it’s an honor and a privilege!” Wang posted on Instagram.

Matt Hamilton curls in style

Matt Hamilton is no stranger to showing off his personality, and he did that in the form of his shoe choice at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hamilton wore a pair of “What the Paul” sneakers from the collection of skateboarding champion Paul Rodriguez.

"I just thought they’re sweet," Hamilton said before the Americans opened their gold medal defense with a round-robin match against the Russians. "Here we are with some wild shoes."

The Swiss hype man

Nicolas Huber was more than just a snowboarder at the Olympics. He was the ultimate hype man for his country and team, walking around dressed head-to-toe in a Swiss flag bodysuit.

He didn’t even let a positive COVID-19 test drag him down, posting solo dance parties and other shenanigans from isolation.

Huber pulled off so many stunts and wore his bodysuit so often that the Swiss cross began to rub off of the suit.

Switzerland's Nicolas Huber wears a Swiss flag bodysuit while watching the snowboard parallel giant slalom at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Getty Images

The eye of the tiger

Lucile Lefevre celebrated the Year of the Tiger quite literally at the Olympics.

The French snowboarder showed up to big air qualifying in a tiger suit, navigating a huge straight air and solid shifty in an outfit that has probably never been worn during a snowboard run before at the Olympics.

The cutest mascot

Take one look at Bing Dwen Dwen and it’s no secret why the official mascot on this list.

The character has captured hearts and minds at the 2022 Winter Olympics, with his mysterious ice suit and his omnipresent smile and his clumsy dancing. Bing Dwen Dwen!

'Nico' shoes

Meyers Taylor brought her son, Nico, with her to the Olympics. She also had him close to her whenever she was on the bobsled track.

Meyers Taylor had a sticker with an illustration of her son on her shoes.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1492723700235444226

Batman on ice

Germany’s Katharina Mueller and Tim Dieck may have finished last in the team event rhythm dance, but their costumes were the most unique.

Mueller and Dieck performed while dressed as Batman villains the Joker and Harley Quinn, and they pulled off quite the look.

An ode to Elton John

Skating to “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues” and “I’m Still Standing,” Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier went all out with the theme in the rhythm dance of the team event.

They dressed as Elton John, sporting bright orange spandex jumpsuits.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

A smoke show on ice

Nathan Crumpton of the American Samoa braved sub-freezing temperatures at the Opening Ceremony to wear a traditional Polynesian dress, covered in oil.

The skeleton athlete then claimed that the only thing that was cold were his hands because the flagpole was made of metal.

"It was a fun thing to do and I'm happy that it went off without a hitch," Crumpton said.

