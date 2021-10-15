Big Blue Madness: What to know if you go, how to watch from home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend.

Before UK football battles Georgia for SEC East supremacy Saturday, basketball season tips off tonight at 7 p.m. with Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The event is sold out, but there are still ways for fans to watch from home.

The SEC Network will televise the event and it will also be available to stream live via the ESPN app on computers, tablets, and smartphones.

Fans are invited to watch the blue carpet entrance from 5:30 - 7 p.m. BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis is hosting and doing live interviews of the crowd all evening.

For fans attending Big Blue Madness, there are new safety protocols to follow this year. UK announced its policies for the 2021-22 men's basketball season, which include required face masks and mobile ticketing.

Big Blue Madness is the annual introduction of both the men's and women's basketball teams where fans are able to watch practice drills, videos, and more. Tonight's event marks the 16th Madness held at Rupp Arena.