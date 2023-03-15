Big Blue Nation heads to Greensboro, North Carolina for NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky fans who’ve never experienced a tournament game in Greensboro, North Carolina are in for a treat. The city calls itself “tournament town” because of how frequently it hosts these events. Its residents pride themselves on putting on a good event while offering up the downtown area to visitors when they’re not inside the coliseum.

“We’re ready for you on Saturday,” said Chamber of Commerce President, Brent Christensen. “In between games, we’re going to have Michael Ray in concert here, 6 p.m. in downtown Greensboro. So you’ve got an opportunity to come downtown, visit the shops and restaurants and be entertained as well,” he added.

Lexington travel agent, Jessie Lidipo, has booked a handful of trips to Greensboro this week for her clients. Some of them have even taken it one step closer to reaching that one shining moment.

“We already have people planning to go (to New York). They’re already booking flights and stuff,” she said of her clients who are already planning on winning two games in Greensboro to advance to the Sweet 16.

Christensen, who attended both Indiana University and Duke University, is leaning towards a UK win too.

“As much as it pains me, I really think it’s Kentucky. I think it’s the Big Blue that comes out of Greensboro,” he predicted.