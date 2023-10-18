Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass gearing up for big fundraiser

(LEX 18) — A central Kentucky nonprofit is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Friday night, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is hosting their annual "Big in the Bluegrass" gala.

BBBS serves hundreds of local kids by matching them with adults who act as role models. Bigs and littles meet for about an hour weekly for fun and educational activities, often creating lifelong bonds.

Friday's gala will raise much-needed funds, but CEO and president Chris Peck says it will also raise awareness about the significant need for mentors.

"We specifically need male mentors," Peck said. "That's our greatest need, really, because about 60% of our waitlist are young men, specifically young men of color. And so we need diverse mentors. We want to match children with people they can really identify with."

According to Peck, there are currently about 70 children on the wait list in central Kentucky.

If you want more information on becoming a mentor, visit bbbs-bluegrass.org.

Gala information can be found here.