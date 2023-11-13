Big league assist: Dodgers pitcher hosts event for first responders

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It sounds like Walker Buehler is one of those big-league ball players who gets it.

“I think it’s just part of it,” he said of his desire to create and run a foundation.

The Walker Buehler Foundation is in its fourth year now. On Monday morning, several of his former teammates from Vanderbilt University and a handful of his friends from Major League Baseball came to Jessamine County to play a little golf to raise money.

“It’s humbling,” he said of this event drawing so many people from around the country. “You never really know what kind of impact you can make until guys start getting on planes and coming to Lexington for a golf event in the middle of November,” he added.

Buehler, a 2021 MLB All-Star, has dealt with challenging years while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery to his pitching elbow. He’s benefited from having the absolute best regarding facilities and rehab specialists. He would like for first responders to have the same.

“We want to get them cold plunges and saunas, some wellness stuff and anti-anxiety kind of stuff, so we’re excited,” he said.

Buehler says he’s a pretty good golfer, sporting an eight handicap, but he didn’t play in the event he hosts.

“I just drive around,” he said while watching everyone warm up on the driving range after breakfast.

He keeps the spots in the field open for those who made this commitment to help his cause.

“I’m so lucky and fortunate to have this group of people around me who support me and want to give back as well,” he said.

