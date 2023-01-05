“Bills are skyrocketing": WayPoint Center sees surge of people needing assistance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Less than a week into the new year and people seeking assistance are flooding the Charles Young Center in Lexington.

“We just have more people calling in for rental assistance and utility assistance,” confirmed Damon Horton, community impact manager for WayPoint Initiative.

In his role, Horton connects people to resources that support family financial success and stability. Since the year began, the work has been nonstop.

Answering the phone mid-interview, he greeted a caller seeking help in finding a job.

“WayPoint Center, Damon speaking, how may I help you?” he asked.

Throughout the day, Horton helped people struggling to pay rent, buy groceries, and most notably, cover their utility costs.

“Bills are skyrocketing. 200, 300, 400-dollar utility bills,” he said.

From Horton’s perspective, pandemic funding has fizzled and the latest winter storm left many high and dry.

“You also have a rise in rent that's hurting a lot of people, food costs going up, gas costs, so everything plays a big role into the situation, but the money hasn't gone up too much so it just all plays a part of it,” said Horton.

He urges people in need to visit the WayPoint Initiative at the Charles Young Center.

“The best thing is to come in and sit and talk,” he said.

First things first, Horton says he’ll tell you to breathe and trust the process.

“When you come to see me, I'm gonna try to make you laugh, gonna try to make you calm down so we can get through this process.”

He’ll assess your needs and make the calls to community agencies specifying your need, meeting your headache with help.

WayPoint Center locations are currently available in Lexington at the Black & Williams Center and Charles Young Center, as well as at the Paris-Bourbon County YMCA.

You can find more information here: https://www.uwbg.org/waypointcenter

