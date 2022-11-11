Black-tie meets sneaker culture at Saturday's Sneaker Ball Lex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you think Nyechi Oleka looks stylish now, wait until Saturday night at the 2nd annual Sneaker Ball Lex.

"I'm really excited to see what everyone has on," Oleka told LEX 18.

At this gala, black-tie finery meets sneaker culture. But the event is about more than just cutting-edge fashion. This year, Sneaker Ball will benefit two local minority-owned nonprofits.

LEX Project Prom helps under-resourced teenagers get ready for prom. Sneakers with Everything Project provides programming for teens with a focus on mental health and life skills. Oleka started the organization in conjunction with the Sneaker Ball.

"Kids these days really love sneakers," she said. "They use them to showcase their individuality."

This weekend, so will the adults, as they kick it for a cause inside 21c Museum Hotel downtown.

"I want it to become something big in Lexington," Oleka said. "I want people to attend who don't know anything about sneaker culture. Plus it's just a good time for people to come out, dress up really, really, really nice, and wear some really sweet feet heat."

Friday is the last day to buy tickets for Saturday's event, which starts at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $75. You can purchase tickets here.