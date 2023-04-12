Blood drive honors legacy of young Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a tough day like the one in downtown Louisville Monday, it can sometimes feel hard to make a difference, but there's one way just about anyone can be a hero.

"I'm here just to hopefully save three lives and get a really cool t-shirt!" said UK student Nora Marcinkiewicz.

There's always a need for blood donors, especially after traumatic incidents. Tuesday, in Lexington, there was a blood drive with a special cause.

"Saving lives. She wanted to be a first responder. She wanted to impact people and save lives, so this is kind of the way we're doing that to honor her memory," said Lakeshia Campbell.

Lakeshia Campbell's daughter, Kamaria Spaulding, died in a car wreck three years ago. Campbell said Kamaria was passionate about volunteering with the American Red Cross, so the annual Kamaria Spaulding Blood Drive is a way to make sure she can still have an impact in the community.

"It means a lot to know that people want to come out and that the loss of my daughter can impact lives and save lives. When you lose a child, it's very difficult, but you don't want their legacy and the things that they stood for to be lost with them," Campbell said.

Kamaria and her mom were also passionate about the community and ending gun violence.

"No one has the right to pick up a gun and take another person's child's life. It just shouldn't be a choice. I talk to so many parents who've lost their children that way. It's preventable and there needs to be something done about it," Campbell said.

Tuesday's blood drive easily reached its goal of 50 bags. It brings some comfort to Campbell that, even after she's gone, Kamaria can still have a life-saving impact.

"I'm very honored that this blood can save a life of unfortunately someone who may fall victim to gun violence because of someone else's decision," she said.