Blossom or bust: Mild winter impacts cemetery cherry trees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Picture perfect and pink, you’ll find Lexington’s best-kept backdrop twisting through the tombstones of Lexington Cemetery.

“It’s a beautiful pink umbrella sort of tunnel,” said Lexington photographer Emily Coomes.

For over a decade, Coomes has utilized the cherry tree stretch of Lexington Cemetery for her springtime photo shoots.

Clients of Coomes call months in advance, hoping to capture senior photos, engagement or family pictures beneath the weeping cherry trees. For those simply stopping by to take it all in, the blossoms can feel like the beginning of a new season.

“For local photographers and a lot of Lexingtonians, it's kind of like the herald of spring every year,” said Coomes.

This year, however, cherry blossom season isn’t much of a season at all, and experts point to Lexington’s mild winter as the culprit.

The National Park Service typically sees peak bloom season during the last week of March and the first week of April.

According to Lexington Cemetery staff, warm temperatures caused the cherry trees to bud unusually early. The buds couldn’t withstand cold snaps experienced in March, causing them not to bloom fully.

“A lot of people are disappointed this year,” said Coomes.

With 25 clients in the books for blossom photo shoots, Coomes calls the lack of blooms a major disruption to business.

“You never want to have a disappointed client,” she said.

This spring, she and many other photographers are looking for alternative photo shoot locations and holding out hope that next year’s winter won’t tease them with spring weather.

“Maybe next year will be bigger and better than ever, we'll stay tuned and wait and see.”

