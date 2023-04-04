Blue Grass Army Depot golf course shuts down for good

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pioneer Golf Course at the Blue Grass Army Depot is shutting down permanently and officials tell us it's because it wasn't making any money.

A spokesperson told LEX 18 this was a tough decision for leadership, but keeping the golf course open didn't make sense for the army depot's budget, which doesn't rely on tax dollars.

According to their website, an annual membership for employees, veterans, and soldiers cost $300. The average cost of a golf membership is much higher at most courses.

The nine-hole course was part of the post's morale, welfare, and recreation—or MWR—program.

While golf will no longer be an option, the program is still operating with fishing, hunting, and other outdoor activities.

"We're trying to focus on the positive. There are a lot of other good golf courses in the area. And we still do offer lots of other things at discounted rates, like going to Disney world," said William Ritter.

"There's still a lot of good things our MWR program offers for veterans and soldiers."

Officials at the depot tell us they are still deciding what to do with this parcel of land.