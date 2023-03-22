Blue Run Distillery coming to Georgetown in 2025

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Run Spirits announced their plans to open a whiskey distillery and headquarters in Georgetown.

The building will be designed by an international firm called Bjarke Ingels Group.

According to The Bourbon Flight, the building will break ground in 2023 at the Lanes Run Business Park.

The building will include a 35,000 square feet distillery and the 20,000 square foot rickhouse.

The distillery is expected to open 2025, which will open up at least 45 full time jobs in the bluegrass.

Bjarke Ingels Group is well known for their designs of Google Headquarters.