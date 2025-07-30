Bluegrass Crime Stoppers asking for information in 2021 unsolved double homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking for information in a 2021 unsolved Lexington double homicide.

According to officials, on July 4, 2021, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Danielle Lane for a person having a reported medical emergency.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they located a victim, identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 26-year-old Tyler Sandusky, near a Toyota Camry.

Officials say that after further investigation, they found a second victim, identified by the coroner's office as 27-year-old Shaquille Newby, in the front passenger seat of the Toyota Camry.

According to officials, both victims were suffering from a gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Personal Crime Detectives continue to investigate the case and ask that anyone with information call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.