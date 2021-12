(LEX 18) — Kentucky has lost a Bluegrass music legend.

Banjoist and Lexington native J.D. Crowe died early Christmas Eve morning. His son, David, confirmed the news on social media.

Crowe was first known by many for his work with Jimmy Martin & the Sunny Mountain Boys in the 1950s. He later performed with the Kentucky Mountain Boys in the 1960s for more than a decade.

In 1983, Crowe won a Grammy for his song "Fireball" in the Country Instrumental of the Year category.

