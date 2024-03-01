Bluegrass RIDE introduces new route connecting Danville, Nicholasville, and Lexington

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Public transit in the Bluegrass is expanding as Community Action continues rolling out more routes and improvements to its Bluegrass RIDE program.

Bluegrass RIDE provides free public transit throughout certain cities and low-cost fares for regional travel.

Last week, Bluegrass RIDE introduced a new regional route connecting Danville, Nicholasville, and Lexington.

Previously, Bluegrass RIDE was known as BGCAP. Locals may remember it as G-Tran, Dan-Tran, and Nich-Tran in its respective cities.

Reimagined based on public input, Bluegrass RIDE now has expanded routes, extended times, and new buses with a new look to differentiate from the Community Action medical buses.

The service is funded through Blue Grass Community Action.

“The profits we do make through the different transportation programs we put back into the community to serve the community, so we're able to offer the local routes for free and the regional routes for that low, low cost,” said Lacey Johnson, deviated fixed route driver supervisor.

Johnson called the transit life-changing for people unable to get around.

“There were grandparents who watch their grandson, and they could never go anywhere because one didn't drive and one was too afraid to drive, so they felt bad, he'd get bored because he's younger, and now we've opened our routes, they're in Danville, and they get to take him all over,” recalled Johnson.

Hopping on the bus after running errands, Chris Gainey called the Bluegrass RIDE experience a 10/10.

“I went to Kroger, crossed the street to Red Robin, then caught the bus back to Goodwill, so it was very convenient,” said Gainey.

You can learn how to use Bluegrass RIDE and find routes and schedules here.

