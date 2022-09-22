Bobby Flynn, fixture of the Lexington sports community, dies at 95

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bobby Flynn, a fixture of the Lexington sports community, has died.

According to Flynn's obituary, he died Thursday at the age of 95. Flynn served in the Kentucky State Senate from 1968 to 1972 and also served on the Lexington City Council for 12 years. Flynn was also the father of former pro-baseball player Doug Flynn.

Flynn graduated from Lafayette High School and graduated from the University of Dayton on a basketball scholarship. He also served in the United States Army and the Merchant Marines.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melanie, who went missing back in 1977. She was never found.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 27 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Flynn's visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday and 12:30 p.m. until the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sayre Christian Village.