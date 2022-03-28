Bodies of four Marines killed in NATO exercise returned to U.S.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The bodies of four U.S. Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise have been transferred back to the U.S.

One Kentucky man, Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, was among the victims.

The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines.

Officials said hundreds of Marines, sailors, service members and civilians saluted the marines in Bodø, Norway, early Friday.

Officials say the bodies of the Marines were then placed on board an Air National Guard military transport aircraft and taken to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The other three victims were Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

