Bourbon Co. High School honors Dixie Brainard with FFA scholarship

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bourbon County High School students involved in FFA can now apply for a new scholarship, and it's in memory of a 20-year-old Bourbon County woman who was shot and killed almost a month ago.

We've shared with you the story of Dixie Brainard, 20, who was murdered alongside 24-year-old Charles Callaway on Thursday, April 3 at Dixie's Bourbon County home.

Christopher Taulbee, 19, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with their death.

What you don't know about Dixie is how successful of a future she had set out for herself.

"She was the best welder in her class and I think it's something again that like for her she didn't let stereotypes or things like that stop her from what she was passionate about," explains Bourbon County High School. Principal Morgan Adkins.

That's why a Brainard family member reached out to the Bourbon County High School about creating the Dixieana Brainard Memorial Scholarship, a $500 FFA scholarship for FFA students. Dixie Brainard graduated from BCHS in 2022.

"She kind of was a pioneer. I mean she was a female who was dominant in Ag Mechanics, something that's predominantly a male industry and the top students in that path way," said Adkins. "That's part of the reason why this scholarship is there is to continue allowing people who have a passion for farming and that industry, and helping them do what they love."

"It was really a heartfelt thing to do, and I didn't know. It shocked me and in a horrible time like this it brings a smile to my face that somebody- that we don't even really know would do something like that for my daughter," said Daniel Brainard, Dixie's dad.

Daniel Brainard says it's been amazing to see how many lives Dixie impacted.

"To see my daughter so proficient in it that she was able to be a teacher and knowledgeable enough in that aspect in weld that she was able to pass it on to kids. It's- it was great."

"When you start looking at scholarships and things like that it's just a small way to try to remember somebody who did go to school here and was well liked by teachers, students, everybody," said Adkins. "If we can do anything to continue that name and help other people enjoy some of the same things that she enjoyed than lets try to do it."

The deadline for this year's seniors is Thursday, May 15.