Bourbon Co. law enforcement works to identify man spotted looking through home's windows

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — Law enforcement in Bourbon County is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who was caught on camera looking through the windows of a home on Chambers Street.

The Bourbon County Sheriff's Office and Paris Police Department are working to identify the man, who was captured in security footage early Wednesday morning.

Capt. Jeff Asbury, with the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office, is helping lead the investigation. He said a homeowner contacted law enforcement after seeing the man via a security camera.

"He was actually looking in the window at her minor child and as he was at the window, he was doing disgraceful things outside the window," Asbury said.

Many neighbors in the area have been deeply unsettled by the incident, with one neighbor who wished to not be identified, pledging to add security cameras to their home.

"It's just very discouraging for me and the people up and down my neighborhood, just as being a citizen who lives here, I want justice just as well as they do," Asbury said.

Law enforcement posts about the incident have garnered hundreds of shares on social media. Asbury said the sheriff's office is sorting through a variety of tips that have come in since the incident, and asks people who may know the suspect to speak up.

"If you will look in on a child, let alone a grown adult, what is in your mindset at that point? What would you do to that child?" he said.

Asbury believes the suspect lives somewhere close by, as he was spotted wearing just pajama pants and a white shirt in the cold, and appeared to leave on foot.

The sheriff's office also provided an electronically-enhanced image to provide a clearer image of what the man may look like.

You can submit tips or other information by contacting the Paris/Bourbon County E-911 Dispatch.

