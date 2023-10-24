Watch Now
Bourbon County first responders train for mass casualty incidents

Posted at 5:00 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 17:17:04-04

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a staged mass casualty incident, first responders in Bourbon County tested their skills on Tuesday.

The staged incident involved a school bus involving multiple vehicles and a drunk driver.

Local high school students were portrayed as victims, allowing first responders to practice a large-scale response.

The training at Legion Park began at 10:00 a.m. and went into the afternoon as agencies completed a full investigation into the mock crash.

None of it was real, but officials say the event's realism means they can better prepare for the unthinkable.

Police in Paris say they hope nothing like this ever happens.

