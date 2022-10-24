Bourbon County High School coach suspended after arrest

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bourbon County High School coach has been suspended after his arrest on sex crime allegations Friday.

Kentucky State Police arrested cross country coach Matthew Perraut on charges of third-degree sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor in connection with an alleged incident in November of 2015, according to court records.

Perraut wasn’t a teacher at Bourbon County High School, but he’d worked with the schools track and field program in some capacity since 2008, according to the Bourbon County superintendent. He’s currently the team’s head coach, but is suspended pending the ongoing investigation.

Perraut is accused of bringing two male members of his cross country team to a woman’s home on Walker Avenue in 2015, where he was part of a “group sexual encounter” with the teens and the woman, according to his arrest warrant. The woman has not been charged, according to court records.

In November 2015, Perraut was also a Paris City Commissioner.

LEX 18 was unable to reach Perraut for comment.

Bourbon County Superintendent Amy Baker released the following statement.

“The Bourbon County School District is committed to providing a healthy and safe environment for all students. We are deeply saddened to learn of the recent arrest of our Track and Cross Country Coach, Matt Perraut. Coach Perraut has been suspended from all of his coaching duties pending ongoing investigations. We will offer support, including counseling, for our students and families that may have been impacted by these allegations.”