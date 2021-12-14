Boyle Co. donates patrol vehicles to Graves Co. deputies

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office no longer has a building after the courthouse was destroyed Friday.

The storms also destroyed several of their patrol vehicles, but they still have an enormous job to do in the aftermath of crippling tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins knows how important transportation is during a crisis.

“You can’t help people if you can’t get to them,” he said.

Sheriff Robbins drove to Mayfield this week on a mission to help deputies working half a state away.

“I actually woke up Sunday morning and we were getting ready to go to church, and I was like, ‘Man, we've got some cars we're gonna surplus,” he told LEX 18.

One day later, Robbins arrived in front of the crumbling courthouse in Mayfield with an important delivery—four of his used vehicles for Graves County deputies who don't have a car of their own.

“A couple teared up when we gave them something to drive,” he said. “There was one female deputy who was putting her stuff in her car because she was using her own personal vehicle to go out and check people. There were cars that had damaged windshields they were using.”

According to the sheriff, the donated cruisers are fully outfitted and ready to drive. Also inside? A collection of supplies for tornado survivors sent all the way from Danville.

Sheriff Robbins said the act of kindness was a no-brainer to help his law enforcement family in western Kentucky.

“A lot of those deputies, they live in that community,” he said. “Their house could have gotten destroyed. They could have family members that are injured. But they’re still coming to work to help you.”