Brewery to expand to Berea as Madison County opens up alcohol sales

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dreaming Creek Brewery in Richmond is set to expand to Berea as a countywide move to 'wet' status takes effect.

Whereas Richmond has maintained a 'wet' status, Berea has had a longstanding 'moist' status, with tough regulations on which institutions could sell alcohol.

Those regulations prevented microbreweries from operating in town, according to Dreaming Creek owner Charley Hamilton.

After Madison County voted to take on a countywide 'wet' status in May, those regulations are disappearing.

Last week, the brewery closed on a purchase of the land at 207 N. Broadway St. in Berea, where it plans to open a new taproom and brewing facility.

"Our intent was always to find a bigger, production-type facility," Hamilton said on Monday.

The brewery has been looking to Berea for years, and assisted in the push for countywide alcohol sales.

Hamilton added that the brewery has already received an immense amount of positive reaction to its expansion.

"There's always hesitation when you're looking at expanding or doing something like, 'Eh, not really sure if this is a good idea.' Obviously, this is a good idea. People over there are really, really excited," he said.

Berea's mayor, Bruce Fraley, told LEX 18 he applauds the brewery's expansion and hopes it will bring new eyes to Berea's business landscape.

"The bottom line is I think this will bring us more looks. Does it bring more business to Berea? I think it probably will in time," Fraley said.

Fraley added he doesn't think the status change will have a drastic change, but believes its 'moist' status cost the town former investment.

"We have had large, big box type grocers who have liquor stores as part of their business models who have chosen not to locate here," he said.

The brewery hopes to at least partially open its new location within the year.