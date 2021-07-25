Bryson DeChambeau tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Tokyo Olympics

The United States will be without Bryson DeChambeau when the men's Olympic golf tournament begins Wednesday.

It was announced Saturday night that DeChambeau has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to compete.

Patrick Reed will fill in for him on Team USA.

"Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19, as part of the final testing protocol before he left the United States for the Olympics 2020 in Japan. He will be unable to compete for Team USA," USA Golf said in a statement.

DeChambeau, 27, was set to be one of the most-watched golfers at the Tokyo Olympics due to his strong drive and eccentric personality. The Modesto, California native won the U.S. Open in 2020 and currently has 10 professional wins under his belt. He is the No. 6 ranked men's golfer on the planet.

Reed, 30, is no stranger to competing at the Olympics. He represented the United States during the Rio Olympics in 2016 and was one of the top golfers in the running to earn a qualification spot for the U.S. in Tokyo. Ranked No. 13 in the world, Reed won the Masters Tournament in 2018 and has finished within the top five at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship as well.

Alongside Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, Reed will look to help the U.S. win its first Olympic golf medal in over a century.