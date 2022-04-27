Buc-ee’s traffic is building, I-75 traffic signal not operational

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The traffic lights above the I-75 off-ramp at the new Buc-ee’s exit are swaying in the breeze. And that is pretty much all they are doing right now.

“Someone in the car mentioned that,” said Rick Scott, who is heading to Asheville, North Carolina, and decided to stop at Buc-ee’s on the way.

The traffic light hasn’t been activated yet, so motorists looking to make the left turn from the southbound off-ramp are, at times, encountering some longer-than-usual wait times depending on the day, or time of day.

“We sat at the stoplight, or where the light is actually going to be, for about two minutes, so it wasn’t much of a nuisance,” said Kameron Buchannan, before noting the scenario drivers here are likely to soon experience.

“If it’s a weekend, if it starts backing up onto the interstate, that’s going to be a problem,” he added.

Summer driving season is approaching, and this place is going to be a destination for travelers. It already has become such for many.

“We knew it was here, so we knew we’d stop if we came close to it,” Mr. Scott said of his travel plans.

If that traffic signal isn’t activated by the time the number of visitors multiplies during the summer driving months, it could create some long delays, if not accidents.

Natasha Lacy, the spokesperson for KYTC District 7 says the light is the responsibility of the contractor or developer, and its activation is based on the construction schedule. She also said activation requires an electrical inspection.