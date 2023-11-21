Watch Now
News

Actions

Business owners give away 150 turkeys in Nicholasville

It might be time to thaw your Thanksgiving turkey
Posted at 6:55 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 06:55:18-05

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three days from Thanksgiving, a group of business owners in Nicholasville is making sure everyone has something to be thankful for.

"I know a lot of the community can't afford things and so it's nice just to be able to help," said Jacob Warren, owner of Working Wrenches.

This year, especially, they know a lot of people need help.

"It's awesome that we can do this. I grew up not very wealthy, and I struggled, and I know what it's like. In today's times, it's hard. Families are struggling. I saw something recently that said you need to make an extra $5,000 this year just to get by," said Chris Dedman of Chris Dedman Productions.

Monday night, Warren, Dedman, and Landon Marsh, owner of Bubba Grub, hatched a plan. They bought 150 turkeys for anyone who might need one this week.

"I grew up always giving back. My family did a Christmas giveaway for toys, but for Thanksgiving, I wanted to start a turkey giveaway and just give back to my community. I've been blessed since being a young kid, of course, so I just wanted to give back and bless others since I've been blessed," Marsh said.

Carletta Johnson was in that line. Like a lot of people, she's spread thin.

"Oh yes, especially right now. I'm kind of in between a little bit of everything. Unemployed, waiting on Social Security, trying to get her done," Johnson said.

Something like this means a happier Thanksgiving for her and the family she'll spend the day with.

"What does it mean to me? It means I'm grateful. I'm very grateful because I've seen, I've done a lot of things, humbling things, as far as feeding homeless. It's being grateful for what you do have that is given to you," she said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18