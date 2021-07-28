Caeleb Dresssel sets Olympic record in 100 free, wins first individual gold

Caeleb Dressel was as fast as advertised in the men's 100m freestyle and then some, winning his first individual Olympic gold medal with an Olympic record time of 47.02.

Dressel, the 13-time world champion and third-fastest man in history, got off to a lightning-quick start with a 0.60 reaction time and just managed to hold off Australia's Kyle Chalmers by 0.06.

"It was a really tough year, really hard," an emotional Dressel said. "To have the results, it really came together so I'm happy."

Chalmers took silver and Kliment Kolesnikov of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed bronze.

Billed as the fastest 100m final in history, it was fitting that Dressel broke the long-standing record of 47.05 that Australia's Eamon Sullivan set at Beijing 2008.

Following the race, Dressel, a native of small-town Green Cove Springs, Florida, exchanged an emotional Microsoft Teams call with family watching from Florida.