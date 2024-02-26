Campbellsville community remembers Josiah Kilman

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The sun shone down on a somber mood at Campbellsville University as students returned to class, just a few days after one of their classmates was murdered. Sunday night, students came together for a time of prayer and healing.

“A lot of people really meant what they said and the prayers that were coming out of each person,” said Oliver Raga, a student who attended Sunday’s prayer and healing service. “I believe that everyone on campus really had a heart for him, and it feels a tragedy not only that the family feels but also the atrocity that happened that night.”

Another student, Joemari Starks, said, “Like it's actually really good seeing everybody come together after like a tragedy like that. It's just something crazy that happened. I didn't expect anything like that to happen here. It's just mind boggling, but everything [is] gonna get better."

Josiah Kilman was a freshman wrestler from Montana. Those who knew Josiah spoke of him with high regard.

“He was strong in his faith,” said Reyn Judd, a mentor of Kilman’s. “He was a light in every room he walked in. I can't put a percentage on it but I know that he knew and people felt like they knew him all over that campus."

Judd leads the college ministry at 3trees Church, where Kilman attended, and had a special connection to Josiah.

“He was bold. Told people about Jesus, told people about what was important to him. His faith, and yeah. It goes beyond good character. He was a special guy.”

During this difficult time, Judd has seen the tight-knit Campbellsville community grow even closer, and he hopes the bond will last.

"Seeing the altar full yesterday morning and seeing people just around them praying. It's been unifying for the community for sure, and hopefully they don't forget too quickly these moments.

To get through this season, Judd relies on the Christian faith that he shared with Kilman.

“I don't know how you make it. I don't know how you go through times like this without that. I think it's in these times it's the things that you don't see that are working in the background, the things that are working for that greater good that pull us together and hold us upright when we feel like falling down on a puddle in the floor.”

