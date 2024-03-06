Campbellsville murder case heads to grand jury, bond remains at $2 million

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — 21-year-old Charles Escalera, who is charged with the murder of a Campbellsville student, appeared in court Wednesday morning over Zoom.

During the Zoom, Detective Jeremy Burton with the Campbellsville Police Department gave a short testimony about the night of the murder.

Burton testified that the incident might have stemmed from a confrontation in a cafeteria. He says that Escalara admitted to the killing of 18-year-old Josiah Malachi Kilman.

The judge found probable cause in the case, sending it to a grand jury.

Escalara's bond remains at 2 million dollars.