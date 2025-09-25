Campbellsville University student goes missing during fishing tournament in Texas

(LEX 18) — LEX 18 confirmed that a Campbellsville University student is missing after he did not return to the launch point at the end of a tournament in Texas. The university said his kayak was found and a search by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officers is underway.

Peyton Hughes failed to arrive at a designated meeting place on Sept. 24, leading his travel partner to contact authorities. The pair had been practicing for the Bassmaster Kayak Series event scheduled for Sept. 27-28.

TPWD officers have located the Hughes' kayak during their search efforts, but he remains missing. The search and investigation continue.

B.A.S.S. officials said their thoughts and prayers are with the angler's family, friends and fellow competitors during this difficult time. The organization remains in communication with TPWD and will provide updates as they become available from authorities.