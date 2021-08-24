Canceled bus routes continue for Fayette County Public Schools, eight canceled for Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several bus routes are canceled with Fayette County Public Schools as the district deals with an ongoing bus driver shortage.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Monday:

Bus 974: Douglass/Carter G. Woodson

Bus 874 Deep Springs Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

Bus 1805 SCAPA

Bus 224 Tates Creek High Southern Middle

Bus 1965 Garrett Morgan Douglass/Carter G. Woodson Winburn

Bus 2118 RISE

Bus 770 Harrison Bryan Station Middle

Bus 412 Julius Marks Bryan Station Middle

This is the fourth time bus routes have been canceled since the start of the school year. Eight bus routes were canceled on Monday.

"As Fayette County Public Schools continues to work diligently to recruit and retain additional bus drivers, the existing staffing shortage might force us to delay or cancel bus routes when we cannot cover all the routes," Fayette County Public Schools write on their website. "All families should develop an alternative transportation plan in the unfortunate event that their child's bus is affected. This is certainly not an ideal situation, and we deeply apologize for the inconvenience."

If a morning bus route is canceled, it is canceled for that morning only. If an afternoon bus route is delayed, the district says transportation will be available at 4:45 p.m. after other routes are completed and additional drivers are available. Families can choose to find a different way home for their children in the interim.