Eight Fayette County Public Schools bus routes canceled Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eight Fayette County bus routes are canceled Monday morning.
The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Monday:
Bus 2126: Stables, Dunbar, Leestown
Bus 883: Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High School, Southern Middle
Bus 1812: Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Edythe J. Hayes
Bus 320: Liberty, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Edythe J. Hayes
Bus 457: Carter G. Woodson Academy
Bus 216: Henry Clay, Edythe J. Hayes
Bus 117: Yates, Bryan Station High, Winburn
Bus 112: Henry Clay
This is the third time bus routes have been canceled since the start of the school year. Eight bus routes were canceled on Thursday and four other bus routes were canceled the week prior.
Officials have said this is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.