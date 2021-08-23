Eight Fayette County Public Schools bus routes canceled Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eight Fayette County bus routes are canceled Monday morning.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Monday:

Bus 2126: Stables, Dunbar, Leestown

Bus 883: Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High School, Southern Middle

Bus 1812: Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 320: Liberty, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 457: Carter G. Woodson Academy

Bus 216: Henry Clay, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 117: Yates, Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 112: Henry Clay

This is the third time bus routes have been canceled since the start of the school year. Eight bus routes were canceled on Thursday and four other bus routes were canceled the week prior.

Officials have said this is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.