Carroll County house fire believed to have 'multiple fatalities,' police report

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Carrollton Police Department reported in a press conference on Thursday morning that a house fire on Fifth Street in Carroll County is believed to have "multiple fatalities."

According to police, they received a call around 6 a.m., and when police arrived on the scene, they found a 3-year-old by a rear door and then transported her to Louisville.

Police say a KSP Arson Investigator and the State Fire Marshal are assisting on the scene and believe that "five to six people could be in the home." However, due to the house being hot, they aren't able to verify this.

According to police, the two-story home collapsed on itself, and everything fell into the basement, which is still on fire.

Police note that due to the fire, investigators may be unable to get in until this evening when the debris has cooled.

Officials on the scene are using excavation equipment to help move debris.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.