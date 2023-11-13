CASA of Lexington kicking off annual 'Angel Tree'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — CASA of Lexington's "Angel Tree" is officially lit after kicking off its annual program to help children impacted by the family court system.

CASA staff, volunteers, and sponsor McBrayer gathered Monday morning to kick off the program.

There were 188 envelopes representing 188 kids involved in cases in Fayette County.

Executive Director Melynda Jamison says volunteers help to provide presents for children who might go without them this Christmas.

"For the children we serve, they may be moved from foster home to foster home, to a new placement, new school systems, new teachers, new attempts at making friends, and the CASA volunteers are often that one consistent but the CASA angel tree is just a ray of light this holiday season to give them some of their needs whether that's a winter coat or new clothing as well as some of their wished that they've always hoped for," said Jamison.

Volunteers shop for gifts based on the children's wish lists and then return the gifts to CASA.

CASA volunteers will deliver the gifts to the children's current caregivers in early December, giving families enough time to wrap the gifts before the holidays arrive.

There is also an Amazon wishlist that community members can donate to: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1Z0XYOEF0VE4F.

In addition to volunteers for Angel Tree, CASA desperately needs volunteers for at least a thousand kids still waiting for an advocate in Kentucky.

To volunteer, visit https://casaoflexington.org/current-volunteers.

