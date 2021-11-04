CASA of Lexington lights up Angel Tree ahead of holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — CASA’s annual Angel Tree is officially lit ahead of the holidays. Thursday morning, CASA leaders, volunteers and community members kicked off the season with their annual tree lighting at the McBrayer law office in downtown Lexington.

“This is an opportunity for community members to come and select a child or a sibling set, and purchase some of their holiday needs, as well as some of their desires,” CASA executive director Melynda Jamison told LEX 18. “So the children get to dream big on what it is they might like this holiday season.”

LEX 18

This year, there are 168 envelopes on the tree, representing 168 kids in the Fayette County court system. Without volunteers to purchase those presents, many of those children might go without a gift this Christmas.

Many kids ask for Barbies or a bicycle, but Jamison says some have a simple request that can put the holidays in perspective.

“We also had a teenage child, their wish was a winter coat,” she said. “And so I think that makes it a little real for us, when you have a teenager, and their wish, their dream, is for a winter coat.”

While many people chose an envelope Thursday, you can still request one by contacting CASA. Presents are due to the McBrayer law or CASA office by Dec. 1st.

CASA is also in need of volunteers. Find out more about becoming a volunteer here.