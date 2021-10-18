Case against two men charged in shooting death of Mykel Waide moves to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The case against two men accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Mykle Waide in August of 2020 is moving to a grand jury.

Last month, 22-year-old Tayte Patton and 19–year-old Antonio Turner were arrested in the shooting death of Waide that occured August 16, 2020 at Residence Inn on Newtown Pike. Patton and Turner were both charged with Murder and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

This morning, Lexington Police Detective Steven Cobb testified that on the night of the shooting, the two men fired into a crowd of 80 to 90 people and others returned fire. Four people were hit during the incident and Waide was killed.

Detective Cobb says that the case against the two men stems from cell phone records, surveillance video showing the shooting occurred, and a confidential eyewitness described as a rival gang member who came forward in March of this year.

Defense attorneys expressed concerns about the credibility of the eyewitness, but Judge Vanessa Dickson disagreed.

The bond for Turner and Patton remains the same—750 thousand dollars for each.

In the days that followed Waide's death, family and friends gathered at Douglass Park to release balloons in memory of Kel. Waide was a 2020 graduate of Tates Creek High School and former high school basketball player.