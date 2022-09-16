Cases against two men accused of bringing gun to hospital heads to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The case against two men accused of bringing a gun to UK Hospital and then getting into a fight with people outside is heading to a grand jury.

23-year-old Marquis Tompkins is charged with wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct. His co-defendant, 27-year-old Roderick Bowditch, also faces an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Bowditch was not in court Friday morning. The judge said he is in isolation with COVID-19.

Tompkins was in court and is facing multiple charges from separate incidents within the last month.

This past weekend, police say Tompkins and Bowditch showed up at the hospital, pointed a gun at a security officer, and then got into a brawl with family members of a gunshot victim. The grandmother of Tompkins and Bowditch tells LEX 18 that the two men were defending a relative after a man punched her in the face.

As police work to unravel what led to the fight, we learned this isn't the first time Tompkins has been in legal trouble. In August, he was arrested for firing shots at a group of people outside Fayette Mall several times.

Friday, his attorney claimed the incident was in self-defense since some members of the group also had guns. Tompkins' grandmother told us the same thing, but a judge declined a request for bond reduction. Tompkins' bond is set at $50,000. The judge amended the bond for Bowditch to $25,000 in full cash. If he's able to get out, he'll have to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

Both men are in jail.