Casey's donates $5,000 to fight food insecurity in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2023, Casey’s General Store expanded, purchasing dozens of stores in Kentucky.

As the convenience store chain gets acquainted with the Bluegrass, its employees want to make a difference.

On Friday, Casey’s team members filed into God’s Pantry Food Bank’s facility on Winchester Road and presented a $5,000 donation to the employees there. Later, they helped stack the shelves with food items.

“Casey's is new to the Lexington market and one of our giving strategies is around hunger, so we wanted to donate $5,000 to God's Pantry on behalf of the Casey's team,” said region director Jason Tallant.

God’s Pantry employees said they appreciate every dollar.

In serving 50 counties, the transportation, storage, and packaging costs alone add up.

A $5,000 donation will go a long way for the multi-county efforts.

“With any donation, it's always just a great thing because we know how much it impacts our neighbors in Lexington and throughout the state,” said Joley Helton, Fayette County pantry program coordinator.

Casey’s donation to the food pantry comes at a time when more and more people are turning to food banks.

According to the latest consumer price index, food, both at home and at restaurants, has increased by 2.6% from January 2023 to January 2024.

Specifically, baby food and formula are soaring at 8.7% more than last year at this time.

Eating out rose 5.1%, and meat, bread, and cereal jumped too. Consumers may find respite in essentials like milk and eggs. The egg index decreased by a whopping 28.6%.

Yet, with overall food costs rising, it’s no surprise that in 2024, one in six people in central and eastern Kentucky still don’t know where they’ll get their next meal.

“There is no ‘one face’ to hunger. It is anyone and everyone. People you'd never expect to visit a pantry are the types of people we see everyday,” said Helton.

Knowing the scope of their responsibility and outreach, God’s Pantry can always use the help, whether it be money or time.

“It's an amazing feeling to be able to say these are people in need and we're gonna help them no matter the circumstance,” said Helton.

