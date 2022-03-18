Cat takes on a big role at the Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A cat by any other name is, well, just a cat, but the Lexington Humane Society’s cat Jarvis is so much more.

Jarvis the Diplocat is the Lexington Humane Society’s (LHS) newest ambassador. The 13-year-old cat arrived at the center several months ago in bad shape. After receiving medical care, the team realized how affectionate and social he was and fell in love.

Jarvis was adopted by one of Vet Tech team members and now resides permanently at LHS where he enjoys long walks on his harness and leash, cat treats and purring loudly as people hold and love on him.

Because of his outgoing nature, Jarvis is a part of the Relax with Rover program. He’s the first official cat who does well in public outings.

Jarvis's first duty as Diplocat is hosting the Tails & Ales After Pawty fundraiser where participants can pay to enter a raffle for $450 worth of beer.