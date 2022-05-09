Catch 'The Voice' winner, KY native Jordan Smith on American Song Contest finale

(LEX 18) — Fans of Jordan Smith can watch him perform his song “Sparrow” Monday night as he vies for the title of “Best Original Song” on NBC’s American Song Contest. This will be the third time he’s performed the song on the show, which is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

“What do I have left to give? What new inspiration can I find for this song? What new level of energy can I bring to it?” he said this week.

Smith, who was born in Harlan and lives in Corbin, is up against nine other acts. The ten finalists include Michael Bolton of Connecticut and Allen Stone, who’s representing Washington.

“To find myself up against that, I just have to pinch myself and move on and do my best,” Smith said. “Because it's like, how do you compete with Michael Bolton?”

But Smith has been here before and came out on top. He still holds the record as the highest-selling artist in The Voice history, after his winning performance in season nine. He’s the first artist to ever replace himself at #1 on the Christian Billboard Chart.

The singer-songwriter is also immensely proud of his Kentucky upbringing. He says no matter happens Monday night that he already feels like a winner.

“At the end of the day I get to go back home to Kentucky,” he said. “That’s where I get to enjoy my life with my wife and our dogs, and my family and friends in the best state in the country.”

American Song Contest airs Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Voting is already open and fans can vote right up until the closing minutes of the show.

You can vote here.