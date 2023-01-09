Catholic Action Center asking for community to help with making sandwiches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of sandwiches have gone out the door of the Catholic Action Center the past few weeks, but now the shelter is asking for the community's help to make sure people are fed.

And while a sandwich may seem simple, that's what the Catholic Action Center needs most right now after an arctic blast at the end of December left the shelter without their usual supplies.

The shelter has served nearly 5,000 sandwiches city-wide since December 20th, according to Ginny Ramsey, who says the dangerous winter weather played a major role.

"It's amazing, the amount of food that went out of here for those not just on the streets, but those who were in the hotels who had no access to food because they normally are on the streets and our safe harbor, as well as our folks here," said Ramsey.

Since the center's call-out nearly 24 hours ago, people have already started delivering sandwiches.

"Without their help, we cant do this. Were just the community response. Were not the federal, state, local government. We are the community responding to our brothers and sisters in need," Ramsey.

If you have sandwiches, the items to make them, or prepackaged snacks to donate, you can drop them off at the Catholic Action Center.

The shelter says the best time to drop off food is between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.