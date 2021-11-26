Catholic Action Center fed hundreds for Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Catholic Action Center fed hundreds for its 26th annual Faith and Community Thanksgiving Day Meal.

Brother Thomas, a volunteer with the Catholic Action Center, directed traffic during the drive-through event.

"I'm just so thankful, you don't know because it could be me. I was out there doing drugs and all that and because of the grace of God I'm not. So, this is like medicine to me. It makes me feel better than anything in the world to help somebody else," said Thomas.

COVID-19 restrictions changed a lot of the dinner's traditions. The event typically has around 200 volunteers passing out food during a sit-down dinner and delivering meals to the community.

Director Ginny Ramsey says volunteers weren't allowed this year, but a few still showed up determined to work.

"Of course, we can't bring everybody together and have song and prayer and fellowship and great food because we'd also be sharing the COVID, the possibility of COVID. So last year we did about 375 meals. This year we'll be close to the same," said Ramsey.

In addition to feeding those in need, they're asking the community to fill out a survey: "What is Your Homelessness Awareness IQ?" The 15-question quiz that will test your knowledge to help them spread awareness about homelessness.