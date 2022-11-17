Catholic Action Center preparing for Thanksgiving to-go meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A week from Turkey Day, the Catholic Action Center is ready to spread some cheer with a delicious meal.

"It's got ham and turkey, potatoes, green beans, gravy, and pie. So it's a complete Thanksgiving meal, and maybe a few surprises," said Director Ginny Ramsey.

The 27th annual Faith and Community Thanksgiving Day meal is Thursday, November 24.

Once again this year, all of the to-go meals are prepared and donated by the Knights of Columbus and the U.S. Postal Service Workers Union.

Ramsey says the drive-up method they implemented during the pandemic allows them to serve more people. It's especially important as people face increased economic hardships.

"We've even had the schools contacting us. And we're telling them, yes, tell their people, all they have to do. No invitation needed. No rsvp. Just drive through, get a wonderful meal, take it home."