Central and eastern Kentucky get much needed rain after wildfires

RAVENNA, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the foot of the Branch Chamberlain Ravenna fire sits the Church of God. Chuck Ferrell is the pastor here and many of his parishioners were in serious danger while that fire burned out of control.

“Concerned about their safety, their homes, and their well-being,” Pastor Ferrell said.

But today, that concern has been replaced by relief as steady, and at times, heavy rain has doused the area. The soaking has helped to knock out the fires, and the chance for recurrence.

“We’re in good shape today. I don’t see how the fire could’ve survived the rain we got overnight and up to now,” said county Emergency Services Director Ronnie Riddell.

Riddell thanked a long list of fire departments from across central Kentucky who have been assisting here since Monday. Some people, and certainly their homes, might now be here without the collective effort.

“They worked non-stop,” Riddell said, before adding that they can all go home now to get some well-deserved rest.

“If it wasn’t for the firefighters we probably wouldn’t have a house, because we couldn’t have controlled it ourselves,” said Travis Cassidy, whose backyard sustained considerable damage.

And if it wasn’t for a rainy Friday, the two fires that scorched nearly 1,000 acres might still be burning.

“Yeah, God intervened. We thank God for the rain,” pastor Ferrell said.

No matter who was responsible for bringing it to an end, Riddell was just happy to give the “all clear.”

“We do feel pretty good about the situation,” (going forward) he said.

He did note, however, that the burn ban will remain in effect, and people need to obey that order.