Central Kentucky fire departments aid in tornado recovery

(LEX 18) — Ten Lexington firefighters have been in western Kentucky since Saturday.

To give the local team a break, Lexington's squad worked a 16 to 18 hour shift as soon as they arrived, focusing on rescue operations at the candle factory in Mayfield.

According to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, that crew left the site early Sunday morning as seven more members of the fire department headed to Mayfield that same day.

But it's not only firefighters from Lexington who are helping with tornado relief efforts. Crews from Nicholasville, Jessamine County, and Winchester also headed down to help this weekend.

"BERT is the Bluegrass Emergency Response Team. It is a regional response. That's where fire departments and emergency agencies in this 11 county central Kentucky area come together and respond wherever is needed across the state," said Sass.

Right now, crews say this is still considered a rescue mission at the candle factory in Mayfield.

The University of Kentucky has also mobilized to help those impacted by the tornadoes.

In a message to students this weekend, UK president Eli Capaluto said the school has made contact with thousands of students from the impacted areas.

Extension agents have also provided support even as critical UK facilities were damaged. Medical students have organized a donation drive for people in Mayfield and Bowling Green.