Lexington Fire Department heads to western Kentucky to help with storm recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department is heading down to the damage in western Kentucky to help with recovery.

There is a lot of damage. Governor Beshear said the tornado touched down for 227 miles across 10 counties.

Their main priority right now is trying to rescue as many people as possible that could be trapped in voids underneath structures.

Ten firefighters and four pieces of apparatus are out to sift through structural collapse and help with operational logistics.

"We're going to be available to do whatever we need to do to save the greatest number of lives," said Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

Saas says it will be a major community effort because of how extensive the damage is.

"As of now we're still operating in a rescue mode, which means that time is of the essence," he said.

WATCH: The Lexington Fire Department says they're going to be sending their resources to western Kentucky.



Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says they're prepared to send personnel to help with the recovery efforts. pic.twitter.com/fdBGJlIApK — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) December 11, 2021

For more ways to help, click here for GoFundMe fundraisers to help those affected by the storm.

